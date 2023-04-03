ADVERTISEMENT
How Osebo slayed the viral $350 red mschf boots [Video]

Berlinda Entsie

Osebo styled the red mschf boots in style.

Osebo in MSCHF red boots
Osebo in MSCHF red boots

One of the trendiest outfits for celebrities and influencers is the viral oversized red boots by Mschf.

These red mschf boots have been everywhere! Especially among celebrities and influencers.

These shoes cost $350, which is approximately GH¢4,000.

Styling these boots isn't the easiest thing to do, but our stylish celebrities have taken a go at it.

Ghanaian Osebor, real name Richard Brown, first made headlines in the Ghanaian media space when he showed up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy. Since then, Osebor, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news a couple of times.

Osebo, who has carved a niche for himself that is gradually giving him the title as Ghana's fashion god has set trends as he rocked the boots.

He was captured with his unconventional fashion sense at the official launch of Ghana Music Awards Europe at the Airport View Hotel in Accra over the weekend.

Osebo turned heads in a black silk shirt paired with khaki trousers and an expensive pair of MSCHF Big Red Boots. The outfit, which many described as an "unusual" choice, made a statement and turned him into the centre of attention at the event.

The video of his outfit quickly went viral on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts on his unique look. Some praised Osebo for his boldness and creativity, while others were not so sure about his choice of clothing.

