'I thought fashion design was for poor people, I wanted to be a doctor'- Veekee James

VeeKee's journey began in Ajegunle, a disadvantaged area of Lagos. Witnessing girls becoming mothers and boys struggling with drug addiction deeply affected her. Her horizons opened when she went to Akwa Ibom for a university education. She started makeup and hairstyling in school, but it took all of her time, so she barely had any time for school. Ultimately, she had to drop out of school and return home.

Originally, VeeKee aspired to be a medical doctor. She never wanted to be a fashion designer, and seeing her mother, a fashion designer, struggle financially discouraged her from the field. "All the tailors I knew were poor," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these reservations, VeeKee started designing clothes in her mother's living room. A lucky break came when Tomike Adeoye, a friend who was a popular influencer with a loyal community, started wearing and promoting VeeKee's designs. That was how she became an industry name.