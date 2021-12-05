Jackie Appiah sets the fashion world ablaze with elegant birthday photos

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is a year older today, December 5, 2021. The African beauty oozes elegance in beautiful birthday photos

Actress Jackie Appiah has set tongues wagging with these birthday photos.

She went for three different sets of shoots but had six unique photos from the entire shoot.

Her long and silky tresses were parted at the side, cascading around her shoulders. Contoured to perfection, Jackie accentuated her naturally striking features with mild makeup.

Jackie took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday.

"It’s another 365 days of my life to give thanks to God for He has brought me this far. Happy birthday to myself."

Check photos below:

