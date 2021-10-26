RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Joselyn Dumas continues her 'gram fashion streak in nude ensemble

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

If you are running out of ideas, a simple nude outfit will do the magic.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas

Well, we're here to give you some style guides. In today's edition, we'll be picking our style inspiration from actress Joselyn Dumas.

Recommended articles

She is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

Her fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant and her the right footwear to match her apparel.

Joselyn is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

She has a real effortless style, often killing it on the red carpet (unapologetically).

The beautiful actress rocks nude with elegance and poise. We can’t help but notice how beautiful she looks in this colour.

The screen goddess stole our attention on the gram in her radiating long skirt and crop top with a touch of African print fabric.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

She is a shade of beauty with her nude makeup, bright-coloured stiletto and curly hairstyle. Joselyn made a statement with her nude umbrella while smiling at the camera.

The fashion icon's outfit gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Daughters of Nana Akua Addo show up in Ninja style for Glitz Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

Daughters of Nana Akua Addo shows up in Ninja style for Glitz Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

Style coach: All the times Ms Nancy inspired women to dress better

Ms Nancy

Yaa Jackson sets tongues wagging with hot birthday photos

Yaa Jackson

Selasie Mettle: Joe Mettle's wife oozes elegance in baby bump photo; shares her good news

Mrs Selasie Mettle