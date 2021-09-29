RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Joselyn Dumas’ sexy bikini photos will have you begging for more.

Berlinda Entsie

Joselyn's bikini photos got us all wondering when we’ll be getting our own dose of vitamin C.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas

It’s not every day we get to see Joselyn Dumas posing around in a bikini but when she does, there’s definitely a guarantee for fans to beg for more.

The actress knows that she’s got the body and the summer staple always worth investing in. Whether she’s travelling around the globe for her business, going on vacation with her friends and members of her team, or just a casual photoshoot for the ‘gram, Joselyn doesn’t disappoint.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

The star took to Instagram to bless fans with her latest swimsuit look. She sets pulses racing as the two pieces bikini sets sit perfectly on her voluptuous body.

Joselyn wore her hair in voluminous blonde curls and added a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunlight.

"Her Shade! is on 24/7. Don’t try it," the actress captioned the post on Instagram.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

