Joselyn Dumas’ sexy bikini photos will have you begging for more.

The actress knows that she’s got the body and the summer staple always worth investing in. Whether she’s travelling around the globe for her business, going on vacation with her friends and members of her team, or just a casual photoshoot for the ‘gram, Joselyn doesn’t disappoint.

Pulse Ghana

The star took to Instagram to bless fans with her latest swimsuit look. She sets pulses racing as the two pieces bikini sets sit perfectly on her voluptuous body.

Joselyn wore her hair in voluminous blonde curls and added a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunlight.

"Her Shade! is on 24/7. Don’t try it," the actress captioned the post on Instagram.