Kwabena Kwabena's VGMA look has a lot of questions unanswered

The 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, May 6, and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

This year's show meant a lot of celebrities and guests as they could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all costs and stuck by it.

The 'Adult Music' hitmaker appeared on the red carpet of this year's VGMA in what looked like a feminine outfit.

Kwabena Kwabena wore a shimmering blouse and pants for the occasion.

Pulse Ghana

For a veteran like Kwabena Kwabena, we thought she could have done better on the red carpet. There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline for whether it’s a good look or a bad look.

These questions kept puzzling our minds, why the blouse? And what in the world would you go for such pants? Gosh! the colours? What at all could be the motivation?

The musician has so much command over her fashion that when you have that dilemma for him, it means it’s a bad look.

While no one could tell the motivation behind the style and appearance, netizens have reacted to the move.

The artiste has got a serious backlash from social media. Here are some reactions: