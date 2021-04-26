Look fabulous to work all through the week with these amazing outfits inspired by Anita Akuffo

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time. Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

If you’re part of those people, we’re here to make it easier by providing styles to help inspire your outfits to work.

One person that renders that assertion null is Anita Akuffo. She does it to perfection and that is why we love her.

Everything is usually in the details of what she wears, and that’s what makes her pieces statement and fun. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the news anchor has certainly left a mark and we are here for it.

We have carefully selected amazing styles from the media personality that would inspire you on how to ensemble the right accessories and outfits to your workplace all through the week. Have a look!

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana