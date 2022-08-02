Maame Gyamfua: Serwaa Amihere's sister drops eccentric photos to celebrate birthday

Maame Afua Gyamfua is the younger sister of media personality Serwaa Amihere. She is a hairstylist and the Co-founder of Oh my hair, a popular beauty shop styling the hair of almost all the female celebrities in the country.

Like many, a birthday photoshoot is not something the gorgeous entrepreneur is likely to skip.

Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparel. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile. It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

Popular called Mami Oh my hair, the stylist, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning.

On the gram, she employed the services of designer, Sima Brew and she came out blazing. The lace fabric gown is absolutely beautiful. She seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a black dress while posing by a car.

Maame's dress was aesthetically pleasing featuring an enormous and dramatic shoulder, hourglass waist, and gathered hemline. She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and her She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and her wrapped high pony blond hair - showing off her traffic-stopping makeup.

The Oh My hair CEO's birthday looks made her indeed a trendsetter. If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Maame Gyamfua for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana