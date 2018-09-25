Pulse.com.gh logo
Models with three breasts at the Milan Fashion Week


Designers are always pushing boundaries when they debut a new collection on the runway.

Models showed off neon bra tops had a third breast on display at the Milan Fashion week show on Saturday, 22nd September 2018.They evoked scene from 1990 film Total Recall, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Italian fashion label GCDS modelled their rave-ready collection on women who were also sporting a prosthetic breast between their natural pair.

They had the models sporting tiny neon bralettes each had a fake third breast implanted in between their other two at the center of their chest.

Each model’s top was strategically cropped widely to reveal a significant amount of underboobs that showed off the three breasts lined side-by-side.

This isn’t the first time designers have taken liberties morphing the human body on the runway. Last season, Gucci sent models down the runway holding decapitated heads.

