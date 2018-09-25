Models with three breasts at the Milan Fashion Week

Designers are always pushing boundaries when they debut a new collection on the runway.
Italian fashion label GCDS modelled their rave-ready collection on women who were also sporting a prosthetic breast between their natural pair.
They had the models sporting tiny neon bralettes each had a fake third breast implanted in between their other two at the center of their chest.
Each model’s top was strategically cropped widely to reveal a significant amount of underboobs that showed off the three breasts lined side-by-side.
This isn’t the first time designers have taken liberties morphing the human body on the runway. Last season, Gucci sent models down the runway holding decapitated heads.