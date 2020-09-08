Actress cum TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has been gracing our screens with amazing content.

The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.

The actress stole our attention on the gram in her radiating blue mini outfit. The belt attached to the waist defined her waistline which made the dress fitted and lovely.

She opted for nude makeup and floral heels that made her look gorgeous. Her short curly hair was on point and her smile certainly got our attention.

Check photos below and drop your favourite emoji for the actress,

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown