Natalie Fort is giving us stunning work outfit ideas after joining Gh One, here are our favourites

That is why we follow at the top style influencers to update on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

Media personality, Natalie Fort is our style influencer for today.

After joining Gh One from TV3, Natalie has taken her fashion sense to a newer height.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

Miss Fort loves short curly hairstyles and it fits her personality.

Let’s raid into Natalie's wardrobe for stunning work outfits inspiration.

