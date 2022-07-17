RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

NPP Savannah Region delegates shows up in stunning outfits to boost tourism

Berlinda Entsie

Savannah Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates displayed their rich cultural heritage which excited the myriad crowd that witnessed the party's just-ended national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In their quest to heighten the national agenda of heightening tourism, all of them led by the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia wore neatly braided traditional smocks to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Their choice of traditional regalia instead of the NPP's paraphernalia caught the attention of particularly foreign observers at the occasion.

The Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia in an interview said they were united for a common purpose of winning more seats in the region at the 2024 polls.

He congratulated and advised the newly elected national executives to closely work with the local leadership to gain victory in the 2024 general elections.

He emphasized the need for party unity aftermath the delegates' conference to achieve the NPP's forward march of breaking Ghana’s 8 years governance cycle.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana admonished government appointees to evaluate the outcome of the conference and work in harmony with their regional and constituency executives to reinvigorate the spirit of the dissolutioned masses.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana's led previous team won three out of the seven constituencies in the region including the Gonjaland traditional capital, Damongo Parliamentary seat.

Berlinda Entsie

