Ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable. Sandra Ankobiah is inspiring our Friday looks today.

The weekend is here already and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss.

Sandra has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Sandra's wardrobe.

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah