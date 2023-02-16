ADVERTISEMENT
Part II: More photos from Ghanaian celebrities in the Valentine's Day outfit

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian celebrities celebrated Valentine's Day with beautiful photoshoots.

Ghanaian celebrity Valentine's Day photos

When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this Valentine's season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.

Valentine's Day goes farther than getting the right gift and picking the right spot for your date. You also need to lock down your outfits in case you're going on a vacation, but if it's just a date, you still need to look great.

Stepping out in an amazing outfit on Valentine's Day can be confusing especially when you're late in searching for the best styles to rock.

Valentine's Day is another opportunity to dress up in a dashing outfit to impress that special someone.

Ghanaian celebrities always take amazing pictures of themselves for almost every occasion and Valentine’s Day was no exception.

From Benedicta Gafah to Medikal among others, Ghanaian celebs have decided to set the whole 'gram on fire as they serve all sexy and confident vibes in photos.

Below are some photos that caught our attention.

Sika Osei

Sika Osei

Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey

Medikal

Medikal

MzVee

Mzvee
