The fashionista and founder of Zara Shop, Osebor, real name Richard Brown is definitely in a whole new mood with his controversial fashion statement.

Following criticisms of him wearing skirts and slits, the drip god seems undeterred and he jumps on to another fashion statement.

Aside from giving birth to men in skirts and slits, Osebor is in a whole mood with a wrapped cloth.

In some new photos on Instagram, he is seen in a black fitted blouse and he complements it with a colourful wrapped cloth around his waist.

This time, he went in for a black half shoe and his usual dark shades to finish his look.

As if that was not enough, Osebor has added more photos of himself in a wrapped white African print cloth and a white fitting top proving to be the drip god.

He captioned his post, "You don’t have the guts to be who you want to be. Fashion is what you buy and style is what you do with it. One needs to be bold and understand what he or she is doing, create your own styles. The Name is Don Papa Richie. l love u guys."

