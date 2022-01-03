Pulse Picks: Top 10 stylish female celebrities of 2021

After 2020 came with a pandemic, but 2021 had things calmer hence, events bounced back like they used to be though restrictions are still in place.

It’s not surprising that celebrities invest in their looks; bags, shoes, clothes, hair and other fashion accessories.

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events.

Look no further when you want style inspiration for your next event. Check out these celebrities for style inspiration.

Here are the top 10 celebrities who effortlessly looked stylish throughout the year.

Berla Mundi

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Nana Akua Addo

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley Fiawoo

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana