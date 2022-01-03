RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Pulse Picks: Top 10 stylish female celebrities of 2021

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events.

The Ghanaian fashion industry moved to new heights this year as style icons and influencers and fashion designers showed the world their originality and creativity on and off the cameras.

After 2020 came with a pandemic, but 2021 had things calmer hence, events bounced back like they used to be though restrictions are still in place.

It’s not surprising that celebrities invest in their looks; bags, shoes, clothes, hair and other fashion accessories.

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events.

Look no further when you want style inspiration for your next event. Check out these celebrities for style inspiration.

Here are the top 10 celebrities who effortlessly looked stylish throughout the year.

Berla Mundi

Nana Akua Addo

Anita Akuffo

Nana Ama McBrown

Fella Makafui

Serwaa Amihere

Joselyn Dumas

Jackie Appiah

Empress Gifty

Selly Galley Fiawoo

