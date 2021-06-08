Serwaa Amihere showcases her enviable model body in a saucy red mini dress

It's no news that mini dresses look so amazing on every woman and one of the perfect outfits to help switch up look when you want to.

Hot mini dresses do magic to every woman's figure especially when she knows how to rock them properly. Mini dresses have always been a top pick for bold and stylish women who are willing to take risks when it comes to fashion.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a mini dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

When you rock a mini dress, your lovely legs flaunt themselves and you get everyone's attention in a flash. Since we'll like you to take more risk in 2021 when it comes to fashion, mini dresses are one of the ways to achieve that.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off a mini dress like a pro and we're excited to share the one we spotted on media personality Serwaa Amihere.

The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Adorned in a red hot dress, the screen goddess set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes. Her dress had a long cleavage which made her show some boobs. We love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanied her outfit.

The dress gave her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.