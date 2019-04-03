Finding a bikini or one-piece that fits your body type will make you feel like the beach goddess you truly are. From curvier frames to athletic body types, these celebs will guide you to make sense of the endless swimwear options.

It’s important that your bathing suit fits and flatter your body frame. So while shopping for one remember swimwear sizing does not always correlate to dress size. You will likely wear a size larger than your typical dress size.

It's also best to go for a smaller size because swimsuits expand when wet and so a smaller size will hold you in better and provide additional support.

Check out these 10 sexy styles these celebs look so hot in that they put the sun to shame.