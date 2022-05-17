Sika Osei's style moments we absolutely fell in love with on the red carpet

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent combination with Ghanaian fashion brand Yartel slide.

Sika, known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, working on our TV screens or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The actress cum presenter always steals our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Sika always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

She has a way of making head turns when she steps on the red carpet and we couldn't stop starring at these styles. We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

