Media personality, Ayisha Yakubu is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.
Style guide: 5 stunning outfits from Ayisha Yakubu's appearances on the 'gram
From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, Ayisha Yakubu is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.
The fashionista has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.
Ayisha's fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.
She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.
We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.
Check below for inspirations:
