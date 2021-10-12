RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style guide: 6 stunning outfits from Fella Makafui's appearances on the 'gram

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

We are taking style inspiration from Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

It seems actress Fella Makafui is ending the year with full force in the fashion industry this year. She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. Fella is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Fella is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Check below for inspirations:

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

