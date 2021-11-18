We all had that rich aunty at family gatherings and, now young women are trying to recreate that aesthetic, vibe, and aura. It is not that hard to recreate.
Style guide: Sandra Ababio is giving us 'Rich Aunty' vibe on the 'gram effortlessly
Today, we are taking learnings from actress Sandra Ababio on how to recreate the rich aunty look.
Sandra Ababio is the staple of the rich aunty aesthetic and she is giving off the aura effortlessly.
The actress consistently set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes anytime. Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on her.
Sandra is making a statement when she stepped on the gram in a modest outfit while recreating the aesthetic 'Rich aunty' vibe.
We love how she complemented the outfit with a high round pony hairstyle and that flawless makeup.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh