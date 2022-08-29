RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Berla Mundi

Berlinda Entsie

You can still look chic and gorgeous to your workplace without breaking any fashion rules.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

But, media personality, Berla Mundi is here to give us a corporate week work outfit guide.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Berla is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

Miss Mundi loves long tresses and it fits her personality.

She is definitely the style icon to guide you if you want to make a bold fashion statement to work this week. Check the photos below:

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bridesmaid outfit inspiration [Instagram]

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah is showing us how to elevate our corporate look with these styles

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berla Mundi

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Berla Mundi