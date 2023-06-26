Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Delay

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobes for what to wear to work each day.

To overcome the hurdle, you can start by paying attention to celebrities who have distinguished themselves in the corporate fashion world.

That is why we follow the top style influencers to update you on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person that's sure to inspire our style is media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Delay is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Whether an entrepreneur or manager of a company, you have to dress like a woman who commands respect while leading your team.

Ghana’s industrious TV personality and business entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although her fashion sense is nothing like we haven't seen before, we love how cool she presents them anytime she steps on the 'gram.

Delay, known for her decent nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings drama, glamour, and everything in between.

The TV show host always steals our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Delay always looks stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Complemented with her nude makeup and infectious smile, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the tv show host is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Let's glance through Delay's wardrobe for corporate inspirations for the week.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana