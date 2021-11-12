RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

MzGee, Joselyn Dumas and Samini
MzGee, Joselyn Dumas and Samini

Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by famous people in Ghana. We look at the most aesthetically pleasing and of course the most viral picture and we list them out.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Slaying was the theme for many of the celebrities who showed up and showed out for different functions and events.

These are the pictures we found gorgeous.

Anita Erskine

Anita Erskine
Anita Erskine Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Samini

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

MzGee

Mzvee
Mzvee Pulse Ghana

Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng
Stacy Amoateng Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

Harold Amenyah
Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana

Efya

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

