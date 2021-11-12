Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by famous people in Ghana. We look at the most aesthetically pleasing and of course the most viral picture and we list them out.
The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week
Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
Slaying was the theme for many of the celebrities who showed up and showed out for different functions and events.
These are the pictures we found gorgeous.
Anita Erskine
Cookietee
Joselyn Dumas
Samini
MzGee
Abeiku Santana
Stacy Amoateng
Serwaa Amihere
Harold Amenyah
Efya
