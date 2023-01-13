ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

2023 is here and celebrities are serving us with the best looks from the beginning.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie never disappoints as a wedding guest. This white is giving.

Jackie Appiah
Emelia Brobbey

Emelia celebrated her birthday while slaying like no other.

Emelia Brobbey
Anita Akuffo

Corporate slay for the start of the year is what we signed for.

Anita Akuffo
DBlack

The 'Enjoyment minister' has got his birthday glam on point.

D-Black
Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba started the year in a corporate blue fit and we absolutely love it.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa always has a way to dazzle us in red.

Serwaa Amihere
Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looked amazing in this green-fit gown. The fascinator is giving.

Joselyn Dumas
Salma Mumin

Salma is peng in this black dress.

Salma Mumin
Harold Amenyah

As usual, Harold gave us class in this white fit.

Harold Amenyah
