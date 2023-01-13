The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie never disappoints as a wedding guest. This white is giving.

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia celebrated her birthday while slaying like no other.

Anita Akuffo

Corporate slay for the start of the year is what we signed for.

DBlack

The 'Enjoyment minister' has got his birthday glam on point.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba started the year in a corporate blue fit and we absolutely love it.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa always has a way to dazzle us in red.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looked amazing in this green-fit gown. The fascinator is giving.

Salma Mumin

Salma is peng in this black dress.

Harold Amenyah

As usual, Harold gave us class in this white fit.