The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi looks too pretty in this fit. Her makeup and hair are giving.

Joselyn Dumas

This short pink outfit is so beautiful. Joselyn got this look on point.

Anita Akuffo

Pink is the next colour in this month of love. Anita is too gorgeous in this dress.

Sika Osei

A peng every day. Sika is a melanin beauty.

Nana Ama McBrown

Decent yet stunning. This photo definitely needed to make this list.

John Dumelo

This portrait couldn't miss this week's list.

Stacy Amoateng

A birthday photoshoot was in order and Stacy was a beauty to behold.

Nana Aba Anamoah

It's how Nana Aba gives us the boss lady vibes anytime she slays in corporate outfits.

Harold Amenyah

Harold is giving us wedding guest inspo in this suit and we absolutely love it.

Emefa Adeti

Emefa is all shades of mauve beauty.