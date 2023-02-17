ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi looks too pretty in this fit. Her makeup and hair are giving.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

This short pink outfit is so beautiful. Joselyn got this look on point.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Pink is the next colour in this month of love. Anita is too gorgeous in this dress.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

A peng every day. Sika is a melanin beauty.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Decent yet stunning. This photo definitely needed to make this list.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo

This portrait couldn't miss this week's list.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng

A birthday photoshoot was in order and Stacy was a beauty to behold.

Stacy Amoateng
Stacy Amoateng Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

It's how Nana Aba gives us the boss lady vibes anytime she slays in corporate outfits.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

Harold is giving us wedding guest inspo in this suit and we absolutely love it.

Harold Amenyah
Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Emefa is all shades of mauve beauty.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian celebrity Valentine's Day photos

Valentine's Day: Best celebrity photos on the 'gram

Ghanaian celebrity Valentine's Day photos

Part II: More photos from Ghanaian celebrities in the Valentine's Day outfit

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week