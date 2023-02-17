Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week and certainly another slay.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi looks too pretty in this fit. Her makeup and hair are giving.
Joselyn Dumas
This short pink outfit is so beautiful. Joselyn got this look on point.
Anita Akuffo
Pink is the next colour in this month of love. Anita is too gorgeous in this dress.
Sika Osei
A peng every day. Sika is a melanin beauty.
Nana Ama McBrown
Decent yet stunning. This photo definitely needed to make this list.
John Dumelo
This portrait couldn't miss this week's list.
Stacy Amoateng
A birthday photoshoot was in order and Stacy was a beauty to behold.
Nana Aba Anamoah
It's how Nana Aba gives us the boss lady vibes anytime she slays in corporate outfits.
Harold Amenyah
Harold is giving us wedding guest inspo in this suit and we absolutely love it.
Emefa Adeti
Emefa is all shades of mauve beauty.
