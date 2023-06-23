Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures from celebrities.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
Here are our best celebrity photos of the week:
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn is too gorgeous in the nude gown.
MzVee
Cowgirl MzVee is glowing on her birthday.
Nana Aba Anamoah
Red for a birthday is all we needed. This is beautiful.
Claudia Lumor
Black is a lifestyle and Claudia Lumor is serving it hot.
Sika Osei
Sika's fashion sense is everything stunning. She is peng and more.
Efia Odo
Blonde from hair to toe is all we needed this season. This photo is beautiful.
Anita Akuffo
Anita's dress and an inspiration for church this weekend.
Okyeame Kwame
White is the colour of the season. This Okyeame Kwame suit is dapper.
Cookietee
An African angel to behold. This portrait of Cookitee is beautiful.
