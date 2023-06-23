The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Here are our best celebrity photos of the week:

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is too gorgeous in the nude gown.

MzVee

Cowgirl MzVee is glowing on her birthday.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Red for a birthday is all we needed. This is beautiful.

Claudia Lumor

Black is a lifestyle and Claudia Lumor is serving it hot.

Sika Osei

Sika's fashion sense is everything stunning. She is peng and more.

Efia Odo

Blonde from hair to toe is all we needed this season. This photo is beautiful.

Anita Akuffo

Anita's dress and an inspiration for church this weekend.

Okyeame Kwame

White is the colour of the season. This Okyeame Kwame suit is dapper.

Cookietee

An African angel to behold. This portrait of Cookitee is beautiful.