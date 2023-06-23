ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures from celebrities.

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Here are our best celebrity photos of the week:

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is too gorgeous in the nude gown.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

MzVee

Cowgirl MzVee is glowing on her birthday.

MzVee
MzVee Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

Red for a birthday is all we needed. This is beautiful.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Claudia Lumor

Black is a lifestyle and Claudia Lumor is serving it hot.

Claudia Lumor
Claudia Lumor Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

Sika's fashion sense is everything stunning. She is peng and more.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Efia Odo

Blonde from hair to toe is all we needed this season. This photo is beautiful.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita's dress and an inspiration for church this weekend.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

White is the colour of the season. This Okyeame Kwame suit is dapper.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

An African angel to behold. This portrait of Cookitee is beautiful.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
