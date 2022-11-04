RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

  • Serwaa Amihere

Definitely no bad day for the media personality. We love to see.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
  • Empress Jamila 

The stylist has got her slay game on lockdown and we are stunned.

Empress Jamila
Empress Jamila Pulse Ghana
  • Kwabena Kwabena

Suit has never looked too good as it did on the musician.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Pulse Ghana
  • Nana Ama McBrown

Too much cuteness in one photo. Nana Ama McBrown is peng.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
  • Lydia Forson

Lydia was an absolute stunner at the AMAA last weekend. The whole African vibe is breathtaking.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana
  • Joselyn Dumas

Corporate fashion done to perfection.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana
  • Piesie Esther

Piesie is on a fashion spree while celebrating 20 years in music.

Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther Pulse Ghana
  • Sika Osei

Sika has the best inspiration for brides-to-be in this gorgeous outfit.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
  • Benedicta Gafah

It's how the actress is never giving an off day. This fit is beautiful.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
  • Eno Barony

Eno is peng no doubt. Her birthday glam is beautiful.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
