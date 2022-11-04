The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Serwaa Amihere

Definitely no bad day for the media personality. We love to see.

Empress Jamila

The stylist has got her slay game on lockdown and we are stunned.

Kwabena Kwabena

Suit has never looked too good as it did on the musician.

Nana Ama McBrown

Too much cuteness in one photo. Nana Ama McBrown is peng.

Lydia Forson

Lydia was an absolute stunner at the AMAA last weekend. The whole African vibe is breathtaking.

Joselyn Dumas

Corporate fashion done to perfection.

Piesie Esther

Piesie is on a fashion spree while celebrating 20 years in music.

Sika Osei

Sika has the best inspiration for brides-to-be in this gorgeous outfit.

Benedicta Gafah

It's how the actress is never giving an off day. This fit is beautiful.

Eno Barony

Eno is peng no doubt. Her birthday glam is beautiful.