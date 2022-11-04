Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week and certainly another slay.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
- Serwaa Amihere
Definitely no bad day for the media personality. We love to see.
- Empress Jamila
The stylist has got her slay game on lockdown and we are stunned.
- Kwabena Kwabena
Suit has never looked too good as it did on the musician.
- Nana Ama McBrown
Too much cuteness in one photo. Nana Ama McBrown is peng.
- Lydia Forson
Lydia was an absolute stunner at the AMAA last weekend. The whole African vibe is breathtaking.
- Joselyn Dumas
Corporate fashion done to perfection.
- Piesie Esther
Piesie is on a fashion spree while celebrating 20 years in music.
- Sika Osei
Sika has the best inspiration for brides-to-be in this gorgeous outfit.
- Benedicta Gafah
It's how the actress is never giving an off day. This fit is beautiful.
- Eno Barony
Eno is peng no doubt. Her birthday glam is beautiful.
