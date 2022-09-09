The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Salma Mumin

Salma got us starring in this black gown. Absolutely stunning!

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

It's an office fashion spree this season with Serwaa Amihere and we are here for it.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Anita slayed it.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

It's how Nana Ama McBrown never giving an off day. This fit is beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

This photo couldn't be left out of this list. It's the calmness for us.

Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Baby pink and slay plus boot. Mrs Nkansah, we love to see.

Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

A whole corporate decency. Emefa got this fit on point.

Pulse Ghana

Kalybos

We are outside with Kalybos and we love it.