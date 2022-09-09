RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Salma Mumin

Salma got us starring in this black gown. Absolutely stunning!

Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

It's an office fashion spree this season with Serwaa Amihere and we are here for it.

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Anita slayed it.

Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

It's how Nana Ama McBrown never giving an off day. This fit is beautiful.

Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

This photo couldn't be left out of this list. It's the calmness for us.

James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Baby pink and slay plus boot. Mrs Nkansah, we love to see.

Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

A whole corporate decency. Emefa got this fit on point.

Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Kalybos

We are outside with Kalybos and we love it.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
