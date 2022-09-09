Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week and certainly another slay.
Read Also
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Salma Mumin
Salma got us starring in this black gown. Absolutely stunning!
Serwaa Amihere
It's an office fashion spree this season with Serwaa Amihere and we are here for it.
Anita Akuffo
There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Anita slayed it.
Nana Ama McBrown
It's how Nana Ama McBrown never giving an off day. This fit is beautiful.
James Gardiner
This photo couldn't be left out of this list. It's the calmness for us.
Victoria Lebene
Baby pink and slay plus boot. Mrs Nkansah, we love to see.
Emefa Adeti
A whole corporate decency. Emefa got this fit on point.
Kalybos
We are outside with Kalybos and we love it.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh