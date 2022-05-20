Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Cookietee
Cookietee looks absolutely stunning in this green African print outfit.
Selassie Ibrahim
Definitely an inspiration for brides-to-be, Selassie got her birthday fashion statement on lockdown and we are impressed.
Nana Ashorkor
Nothing makes a vacation more beautiful than the outfit worn. It's the blue serenity and the domain blue in Naa's outfit for us.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
Chris Ato
We miss Chris looking all dapper in a suit. He definitely is dapper in this fit.
Empress Gifty
Kente done to perfection. Smiles making Empress Gifty all beautiful.
Oheneyere Gifty Anti
A virtuous woman who can find? We love the colour of the gown matching the makeup.
James Gardiner
Birthday glam is on point. James looks chic and classy.
Ayigbe Edem
It's how the musician glowing in white on his birthday for us.
Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this red dress.
