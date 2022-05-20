The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Cookietee

Cookietee looks absolutely stunning in this green African print outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Selassie Ibrahim

Definitely an inspiration for brides-to-be, Selassie got her birthday fashion statement on lockdown and we are impressed.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ashorkor

Nothing makes a vacation more beautiful than the outfit worn. It's the blue serenity and the domain blue in Naa's outfit for us.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Chris Ato

We miss Chris looking all dapper in a suit. He definitely is dapper in this fit.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Kente done to perfection. Smiles making Empress Gifty all beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

A virtuous woman who can find? We love the colour of the gown matching the makeup.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

Birthday glam is on point. James looks chic and classy.

Pulse Ghana

Ayigbe Edem

It's how the musician glowing in white on his birthday for us.

Pulse Ghana

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this red dress.