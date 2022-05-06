Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Joselyn Dumas
This portrait of Joselyn is absolutely stunning.
Jackie Appiah
Jackie attended the premiere of 'Red carpet in this gorgeous green gown.
Samini
Casual done to perfection. Samini's hairstyle will fit the book.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa in this gown is an absolute delight.
Sister Derby
Sister Derby is beautiful in this look. She deserves accolades for how she keeps her hair laid.
OB Amponsah
If there is anything like the picture of the week, then it goes to OB looking dapper in this outfit.
Selly Galley
Selly looks too gorgeous in this outfit. Her body looks great, her hair is laid and her makeup is popping.
John Dumelo
Mr Dumelo is all shades of fashionable in those black shoes and blue outfit.
Claudia Lumor
Tie and Die fabric sewn to perfection. This outfit Claudia is wearing is classy.
Jackline Mensah
An African angel by all standards.
