The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Joselyn Dumas

This portrait of Joselyn is absolutely stunning.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie attended the premiere of 'Red carpet in this gorgeous green gown.

Samini

Casual done to perfection. Samini's hairstyle will fit the book.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa in this gown is an absolute delight.

Sister Derby

Sister Derby is beautiful in this look. She deserves accolades for how she keeps her hair laid.

OB Amponsah

If there is anything like the picture of the week, then it goes to OB looking dapper in this outfit.

Selly Galley

Selly looks too gorgeous in this outfit. Her body looks great, her hair is laid and her makeup is popping.

John Dumelo

Mr Dumelo is all shades of fashionable in those black shoes and blue outfit.

Claudia Lumor

Tie and Die fabric sewn to perfection. This outfit Claudia is wearing is classy.

Jackline Mensah

An African angel by all standards.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

