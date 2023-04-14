Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Ghanaian celebrities are serving us with sizzling photos this week.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Jackie Appiah
Red hasn't looked this gorgeous as it looks on Jackie Appiah.
Diana Hamilton
Diana knows how to dress virtuously and we are stunned.
Toosweet Annan
There definitely isn't a bad day for the actor. This black fit is dapper.
Eno Barony
Eno has got the beauty inspiration we need for the weekend.
Berla Mundi
The green fit, blonde hair and flawless makeup got us starring. Berla is peng, no doubt.
Yvonne Okoro
We miss Miss Okoro on the 'gram. She made sure to serve us her beauty when she appeared.
Mzgee
A whole beauty to behold. Mzgee has got her slay game unlocked this season and we are here for it.
Fella Makafui
It's how Fella is slaying this denim for us.
Nana Ama McBrown
This beauty couldn't miss this list.
Emelia Brobbey
A whole African angel. Emelia looks dashing in the fit. The hair and makeup are giving.
