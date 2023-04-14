The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

Red hasn't looked this gorgeous as it looks on Jackie Appiah.

Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

Diana knows how to dress virtuously and we are stunned.

Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

There definitely isn't a bad day for the actor. This black fit is dapper.

Pulse Ghana

Eno Barony

Eno has got the beauty inspiration we need for the weekend.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

The green fit, blonde hair and flawless makeup got us starring. Berla is peng, no doubt.

Pulse Ghana

Yvonne Okoro

We miss Miss Okoro on the 'gram. She made sure to serve us her beauty when she appeared.

Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

A whole beauty to behold. Mzgee has got her slay game unlocked this season and we are here for it.

Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

It's how Fella is slaying this denim for us.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

This beauty couldn't miss this list.

Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

A whole African angel. Emelia looks dashing in the fit. The hair and makeup are giving.