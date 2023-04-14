ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian celebrities are serving us with sizzling photos this week.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

Red hasn't looked this gorgeous as it looks on Jackie Appiah.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah

Diana Hamilton

Diana knows how to dress virtuously and we are stunned.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton

Toosweet Annan

There definitely isn't a bad day for the actor. This black fit is dapper.

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan

Eno Barony

Eno has got the beauty inspiration we need for the weekend.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony

Berla Mundi

The green fit, blonde hair and flawless makeup got us starring. Berla is peng, no doubt.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi
Yvonne Okoro

We miss Miss Okoro on the 'gram. She made sure to serve us her beauty when she appeared.

Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro

Mzgee

A whole beauty to behold. Mzgee has got her slay game unlocked this season and we are here for it.

Mzgee
Mzgee

Fella Makafui

It's how Fella is slaying this denim for us.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

Nana Ama McBrown

This beauty couldn't miss this list.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

Emelia Brobbey

A whole African angel. Emelia looks dashing in the fit. The hair and makeup are giving.

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
