Velma Millinery & Accessories releases new collection for brides

Luxury signature handcrafted brand, Velma’s Millinery & Accessories is thrilled to release its Spring/Summer 2019 collection to coincide with wedding season.

The award-winning Accessory company which is making a lot of gains in the fashion industry both home and abroad is bringing its best and iconic yet to hats and accessory lovers.

The new SS19 Collection, made to order, offers endless options for every outfit and provides a variety of handcrafted pieces featuring hats, headpieces and clutches.

Creative director of the brand, Velma Owusu-Bempah’s inspiration for the new collection is drawn from nature; the earthy tones and the brilliant hues of pastels with bits of strong colors to bring out your confidence, enhance and complete your look.

Its new pieces are perfect for both traditional and alternative brides, mother-of-the bride, bridesmaids and wedding guests as well as the fashion-forward woman.

SS19 Collection is a collaboration between Velma’s Accessories and award-winning womenswear brand, Ophelia Crossland, Sandra Don-Arthur as makeup artist and shot by talented Ghanaian photographer, Gilbert Asante. Velma’s SS19 Collection will also be on display this weekend at the Radiance Show 2019 at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City from the 1st to the 2nd June 2019.

About Velma’s Millinery & Accessories

Based in the heart of Ghana’s capital, Accra, Velma’s Millinery and Accessories is the brainchild of renowned Ghanaian designer Velma Owusu-Bempah.

The self-named brand has rejuvenated the accessories space in the past 15 years with luxurious and exquisite millinery works, accessories and jewelry. Velma’s Creative flair has indeed given the fashion accessory industry a face-lift with her sophisticated and stylish headpieces.

Velma’s hats and accessories has been worn by the Second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumah, Lydia Zynnell Zuh and Akosua Vee.

She embodies the sophistication, style and class of today’s fashion forward woman and this is evident in her brand. The household Milliner is an alumna of the University of Ghana business school and the Central St. Martins School of Arts and Designs, an affiliation of the London School of Fashion where she obtained her diploma in Millinery, Bag Designing and Communication.

Velma has also exhibited at various Millinery exhibitions including the 2018amd 2019 edition of the Great Hat Exhibition in the United Kingdom among others. She’s also a distinguished member of the European Hat Academy and is constantly featured on their official website.