Personalities across the country all came to the event looking all glammed up, classy and elegant and we can't get over the moment they all shared at the event.

This year's show meant a lot of celebrities and guests as they could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all costs and stuck by it.

As such, there definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

Of course, we rated the best-dressed but these celebrities deserve more mention. They took their time, prepared massive and appeared iconic on the red carpet.

For some, we see them always, but others joined and mesmerized us with their look.

We applaud these celebs for showing up looking incredibly stunning and dashingly gorgeous.

Check photos below:

Lydia Forson

A woman who understands her body type and dresses accordingly. For a long time, we saw Lydia Forson appear on the VGMA red carpet and we couldn't stop but stare. Colour choice check! Hairstyle chek! Slay check!

Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

OMG! Is the actor on a comeback? This burgundy and black combination is outstanding. A perfect picture by all standards.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Dear Serwaa, please don't stop what you keep doing. Serwaa didn't do too much but that strapless dress is dashingly beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

MzGee

Definitely a black with envy. It's the detailing in the outfit and that slit for us. Please do this more for us.

Pulse Ghana

S3fa

We love how you have grown in the entertainment industry and how you aren't leaving the fashion bit out. This outfit got us S3fa.

Pulse Ghana

Prince David Osei

It's interesting to see how men are going big on fashion. That black Kaftan was everything dapper and on point. You deserve a standing ovation.

Pulse Ghana

Camido

That leather shirt paired with material pants was bold and risk-taking. Here's the good news, it came out dope. It's iconic.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

The way she posed in that nude detailing dress is stunning. Her hairstyle and makeup are equally top-notch!