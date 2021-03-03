The lead character in the popular ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ TV show appeared on the red carpet for the 78th Golden Globes in grand style.

Despite the show dropping to only 6.9 million viewers from the 18.4 million viewers in 2020, Viola Davis had all the attention she needed like the queen that she is.

Viola Davis: How to get away with slaying African prints

The actress’ dress was African print inspires with colourful patterns that commanded a second look at every glance. She complimented it with some light accessories including a simple silver colour necklace and earrings in a chain sequence.

In her post on Twitter that has over 59,000 likes and over 5000 retweets, Viola wrote in her caption:

“Golden Globes 2021”

She is a queen on the screens.

She is pure talent.

And she is a fashion enthusiast.

This is how Viola Davis gets away with slaying in African-themed outfit.

