Wedding guest? Sister Deborah has the perfect outfit inspiration for the role

It’s okay not to dress more than the bride but that shouldn’t stop you from making an unforgettable impression at your next wedding party invite.

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with your gifts but also with their outfit.

We recognize the struggles of wedding guests who want to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered.

The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple red dress.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but wedding guests need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over-decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been given a wedding invitation.

We spotted Ghanaian singer, Sister Deborah on her 'gram' serving the perfect wedding guest goal we have ever seen this 2023.

She was clad in a beautiful long green dress that showed her back.

The 'African Mermaid' always looks ageless in all the lovely dresses especially when she steps on the 'gram. She always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the empress does it perfectly.

Complemented with her flawless makeup, floral fascinator and infectious smile, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her natural twist hairstyle had a life on its own.

Whatever your style mood is this year, this is your place. Check out her photos for inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana