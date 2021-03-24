Over the years, actress Juliet Ibrahim has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her acting duties.

In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile.

It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together. To prove just how universal the colour is, we spotted actress Juliet Ibrahim on the 'gram in black and we couldn't stop staring.

She rocked a sleeveless black flair gown that had a touch of gold.

We love how Juliet virtuously slew her outfit with matching pearls accessories. Her 180inches frontal wrapped hairstyle didn’t take the attention away from the dress. On the contrary, she looks gracious in it.

Juliet's makeup team deserves an applaud for consistently making her look gorgeous. Whether nude or bold, the actress always looks flawless. This time, the nude makeup complemented her look perfectly.

We must say black really looks good on the actress and we are here for it.

Check photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim