Xandy Kamel's birthday photos prove she's on a new glow and we love it

The Kumawood actress is stunning us with simple but gorgeous apparel on her big day.

She went for three different sets of shoots on this day and we love her simple but gorgeous outfits making her a real virtuous woman.

First, she wore a long red dress, then a similar one like the red fit but this time in blue colour. Then she wore a black outfit that complement her body perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

Xandy is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God. She captioned her posts, "My name is Xandria Dede Kamel

Known As Xandykamel on this day 20th April some years back

I was born into an amazing family and the late Hon. Henry Ford Kamel and Mrs Hellen Kamel were proud to have me as their first child.

Today am here to say thank you to them for all the love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even tho my dad is no more I believe he is still here with me spiritually

And oh I hmmmmmm

I am a survivor

I am a queen

I am brave

ADVERTISEMENT

I am strong

I awesome

Am plus 1 today

Happy birthday to me"

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the actress for birthday inspiration. Pulse.com.gh wishes Xandy Kamel a happy and prosperous birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana