Ghanaian actress cum style influencer, Yvonne is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

She is one of the few celebrities that pay attention and has mastered the art of slaying.

She did the same with this amazing look we spotted on our Instagram feed.

Yvonne rocked a colourful loose pant it a matching top.

She paired the look with nude pair of slippers and bold earrings. We totally love her subtle look, curly long hair and glossy lips. It’s a perfect replica of alluring.

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro