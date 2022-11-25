Yvonne Okoro's birthday photos prove she is peng

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro is a year older today, November 25, 2022.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many Ghanaian celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something Yvonne Okoro is likely to skip.

She is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she wished herself a happy birthday with the caption, "38!!!🎂."

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

Yvonne Okoro has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

The actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a black and gold jumpsuit that is so gorgeous.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in black. She decked out in an array of stunning looks.

Yvonne proved that black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Yvonne Okoro for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana