Nigerian Dr Fola David breaks Guinness World Record for largest painting

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his massive artwork, spanning an impressive 850 square meters, has surpassed the previous record of 629.98 square meters held by Ravi Soni from India.

David’s ambition doesn’t stop here, as he aims to expand his artwork to a staggering 1,000 square meters, further solidifying his position in the record books.

The drawing, “Unity in Diversity”, showcases the diverse ethnic groups of Nigeria through their unique attire, languages, culture, and artistic expressions.

In an Instagram video, David, known for his exceptional skill and passion for art, said, “Hi guys, I am so happy to say that we have broken the current record and all we have to do now is set a new one.”

David’s remarkable achievement has garnered widespread acclaim from fans and well-wishers, who congratulated him on this outstanding feat.

“Huge congratulations to Dr Fola David on this incredible achievement! Your talent and dedication are truly inspiring,” says Jane Doe.

“This is amazing. Dr David, you’re a true Nigerian hero and a role model for young artists everywhere,” she said.

Kenny Abayomi said, “Congratulations, Dr David. Your artwork is not only massive but also mesmerising. You deserve every bit of this recognition.

“Dr David, you’re a shining example of what it means to chase your dreams and never give up. We’re all proud of you,” said Abayomi.

In the course of his attempt, celebrities and dignitaries have visited David at the Onikan Stadium venue to offer their support and witness his artistic feat firsthand.

Among them is the renowned Nigerian chef and GWR holder, Hilda Baci, who reportedly brought not only her good wishes but also food and supplies to fuel Dr David’s artistic marathon.

Adding to the encouragement, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also paid a visit to the stadium, taking time to personally commend Dr David’s efforts.