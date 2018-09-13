3 places you should take your wife for a weekend getaway

news

Some women don’t get the love and pampering they deserve in relationships. Women sacrifice a lot in every relationship as compared to their male partner even before they start making babies.

After the wedding and honeymoon, some couples don’t spend time together outside their homes. Aside from her effective home management skills and upbringing of the kids to be responsible adults, women also give good advice when her husband shares his issues with her. That’s why they always say behind every successful man is a woman.

How do you show appreciation to your wife for all her good deeds? Take her out to one of these places this weekend and she would love eternally.

Blue Diamond Beach and Spa Resort

Situated in the beautiful town of Apam, Central Region, Blue Diamond Beach Resort has 10 chalets and a volleyball court to help you exercise during your stay. They have local delicacies and continental dishes and a full spa service; Thai, Balinese massage as well as a sauna to relax your muscles when you arrive.

Coconut Grove Beach Resort, Elmina Ghana

Set in tropical gardens, this laid-back beachfront resort is 3 km from Fort Coenraadsburg and 3 km from Elmina Castle, a former trading post and slave fort.

Zaina Lodge, Larabanga, Ghana

Zaina Lodge can boost of 25 rooms set across 12 chalets that have views of the savannah and the watering holes favored by the animals.

Along with lush, safari-inspired décor with a modern mind, the hotel boasts great amenities, including multiple honeymoon suites, an infinity pool, fire pit, and an open bar, and creative and tasty chef-created menus.