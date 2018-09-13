Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

3 places you should take your wife for a weekend getaway


Travel Tips 3 places you should take your wife for a weekend getaway

Give your wife a special treat this weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zaina Lodge play

Zaina Lodge

Some women don’t get the love and pampering they deserve in relationships. Women sacrifice a lot in every relationship as compared to their male partner even before they start making babies.

After the wedding and honeymoon, some couples don’t spend time together outside their homes. Aside from her effective home management skills and upbringing of the kids to be responsible adults, women also give good advice when her husband shares his issues with her. That’s why they always say behind every successful man is a woman.

How do you show appreciation to your wife for all her good deeds? Take her out to one of these places this weekend and she would love eternally.

READ ALSO: How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budget

  • Blue Diamond Beach and Spa Resort

Blue Diamond Beach and Spa Resort play

Blue Diamond Beach and Spa Resort

Situated in the beautiful town of Apam, Central Region, Blue Diamond Beach Resort has 10 chalets and a volleyball court to help you exercise during your stay. They have local delicacies and continental dishes and a full spa service;  Thai, Balinese massage as well as a sauna to relax your muscles when you arrive.

  • Coconut Grove Beach Resort, Elmina Ghana

Coconut Grove Beach Resort, Elmina Ghana play

Coconut Grove Beach Resort, Elmina Ghana
 

Set in tropical gardens, this laid-back beachfront resort is 3 km from Fort Coenraadsburg and 3 km from Elmina Castle, a former trading post and slave fort.

READ ALSO: 5 frugal ways to save on vacation

  • Zaina Lodge, Larabanga, Ghana

Zaina Lodge play

Zaina Lodge
 

Zaina Lodge can boost of  25 rooms set across 12 chalets that have views of the savannah and the watering holes favored by the animals.

Along with lush, safari-inspired décor with a modern mind, the hotel boasts great amenities, including multiple honeymoon suites, an infinity pool, fire pit, and an open bar, and creative and tasty chef-created menus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare Swiss roll at home Pulse Food How to prepare Swiss roll at home
Pulse Food: How to make fish tacos Pulse Food How to make fish tacos
Pulse Food: How to make bake macaroni and cheese Pulse Food How to make bake macaroni and cheese
Travel Tips: How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budget Travel Tips How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budget
Pulse Food: 5 kitchen gadgets that can make life easier at home Pulse Food 5 kitchen gadgets that can make life easier at home
Pulse Food: How to prepare spaghetti pie Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti pie

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Pulse Food How to make bake macaroni and cheesebullet
3 Travel Tips How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budgetbullet
4 DIY Recipe Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagrambullet
5 Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipebullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti piebullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
8 Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teethbullet
9 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Road signs in Ghana Road signs in Ghana and their...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make chocolate covered strawberries
Pulse Food Easy grilled pork recipe to try at home
Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teeth
Pulse Food How to make curry paste at home
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew
Recipes for cake pops Cake pop recipe and how to make it from the scratch
Pulse Food How to make avocado salad
Pulse Food How to prepare banana and mango smoothie

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
6 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
10 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet

Food & Travel

How to make baby food at home from brown rice
DIY How to make homemade baby food from brown rice
Stress relieving foods 6 great foods to eat when stressed
Cheese & spinach pasties
Pulse Food How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties
Homemade yogurt How to make delicious yogurt at home
X
Advertisement