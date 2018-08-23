5 frugal ways to save on vacation

news

Parents are always working extra shifts and even on weekends to pay for expenses and provide for their children’s needs.

Spend quality time with your children this weekend and show them you much you love them and still stay within your budget with these tips.

Bring your own toiletries

Plan ahead of your trip. Buy toiletries on sales weeks before your trip to avoid the expenses of last-minute purchases in the unfamiliar shop.

Pack snacks

Traveling with children can be overwhelming because they always want to buy anything they see on the way. In order to save money, pack extra snacks when you plan to visit tourist sites where prices of items are triple the ones on the market.

Pack lightly

Sometimes, it is difficult to keep the load as light as possible. Consolidate all clothes for all family members in one bags and other items in another bag.

It’s easier to carry for longer distances and lets you maintain an agile pace without draining your energy.

Bring entertainment

The only way to enjoy quality time with your partner is the trip is to keep the kids busy. Load their favorite animations on a tablet or help them improve their vocabulary through reading story books.

Take a road trip

Save money on plane tickets and travel to your destination by road. It would be more fun and exciting as you make stops at different places and snap photos for memories.