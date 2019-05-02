Magical root, ginger has surprising many health and beauty benefits. For centuries, the knobby and sometimes intimidating looking, fresh ginger adds fresh flavour to a variety of meals, rejuvenates the skin, promote hair growth among others.

Ginger has a long-standing history of being a healer. It has become a go-to home remedy for everything from an upset stomach to cold and flu symptoms.

Here are other reasons why you should buy more ginger especially when you’re expecting some family and friends over the weekend.

Ginger ale

This naturally fermented drink is sweet and fizzy. Ginger ale contains probiotics and enzymes that can help relieve digestive issues.

Pineapple ginger juice

To make this drink you need fresh ginger, freshly squeezed lime and fresh pineapple juice. No need to add the sugar in this recipe. Blend and serve immediately.

Ginger detox drink

Simply mix finely grated ginger with lemon juice and water. Then strain the mixture and enjoy. Drink this in the morning to stay energetic and keep your mind clear.

Sobolo

Locally made sobolo is packed with vitamins and minerals. It is made from ginger, dried hibiscus leaves and fruits.

Apple and ginger drink

The apple-ginger is a great combo and a healthy recipe for kids too. The body warming effect of ginger gives your body immunity to fight with common flu and cold while apple gives a healthy dose of dietary fibre, which helps prevent absorption of dietary LDL cholesterol.