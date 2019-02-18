Start your day with a power breakfast and watch yourself sail through the day.

Toasted bread with avocado spread and eggs

Simple, delicious, healthy and trendy too. Apart from appearing woke with the breakfast combo, it’s also packed with healthy fats and antioxidants. Guaranteed to keep you full till lunch.

Strawberry yoghurt muffin

A bit on the fancy side but still power packed for a fulfilling day. Sweet morning breakfast with a secret ingredient – Greek yoghurt. Greek yoghurt with filled amazing nutritional benefits. What a great way to enjoy your muffin without worrying about a muffin-top.

A warm bowl of oats, berries and nuts

No matter the season, oatmeal rules breakfast. Oats facilitate digestion, lower cholesterol, it’s satisfying and hearty enough to keep us satiated until lunch. And paired with protein-packed nuts plus nutrient-rich berries, your ultimate power bowl id ready!

Banana, chocolate and peanut butter smoothie

A cup of this fibre, protein and calcium galore is all you need to jumpstart your day. Whip up this creamy mixture on the go to fuel your day.

Scrambled tofu bowl

Tofu is a popular vegan alternative to eggs and scrambled tofu has a texture to scrambled eggs. Throw in a few slices of bell peppers or extra vegetables (spinach and mushrooms) for added nutrients and chewy texture.