Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe

Ingredients

1 tilapia fillets

1 sliced gingerroot

4 finely chopped garlic

1 stalk spring onion, 1 inch each

6 kpakposhito

1 tablespoon salt

4 dried chilies

Finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp anise seeds

Method

Blend all herbs and spices until smooth.

Clean the fish on the inside as well as outside. De-scale the fish.

Make 3 long diagonal cuts on its body.

Sprinkle salt evenly throughout on both its sides. Don't miss the top of its head and the cuts.

Pour the paste over all the tilapia and marinate for 30 minutes.

Boil enough water until hot.

Replace the saucepan lid with a steamer to trap the heat.

Place tilapia on the steamer which has been greased with oil and cover to cook for 10 minutes.

Serve with banku and hot pepper sauce.