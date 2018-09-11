Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe


Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Steamed tilapia recipe play

Steamed tilapia recipe

(Telandeworld)

  • Ingredients

1 tilapia fillets

1 sliced gingerroot

4 finely chopped garlic

1 stalk spring onion, 1 inch each

6 kpakposhito

1 tablespoon salt

4 dried chilies

Finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp anise seeds

  • READ ALSO

How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties

How to prepare wheat jollof

How to prepare Ayamase

How to make coconut chips

  • Method

Blend all herbs and spices until smooth.

Clean the fish on the inside as well as outside. De-scale the fish.

Make 3 long diagonal cuts on its body.

Sprinkle salt evenly throughout on both its sides. Don't miss the top of its head and the cuts.

Pour the paste over all the tilapia and marinate for 30 minutes.

Boil enough water until hot.

Replace the saucepan lid with a steamer to trap the heat.

Place tilapia on the steamer which has been greased with oil and cover to cook for 10 minutes.

Serve with banku and hot pepper sauce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Stress relieving foods: 6 great foods to eat when stressed Stress relieving foods 6 great foods to eat when stressed
Pulse Food: How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties Pulse Food How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties
Homemade yogurt: How to make delicious yogurt at home Homemade yogurt How to make delicious yogurt at home
Travel Tips: 5 of the dirtiest places on a plane Travel Tips 5 of the dirtiest places on a plane
Kitchen: 7 kitchen appliances that will make your life much easier Kitchen 7 kitchen appliances that will make your life much easier
Pulse Food: How to prepare beans pie Pulse Food How to prepare beans pie

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
3 Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teethbullet
4 Homemade yogurt How to make delicious yogurt at homebullet
5 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
6 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
7 Travel Tips How to sleep comfortably on a bus from Accra to...bullet
8 Pulse Food 7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your...bullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare okro soupbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet

Related Articles

Stress relieving foods 6 great foods to eat when stressed
Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana
Pulse Food How to make coconut waffles
Pulse Food How to prepare omelette rice
Pulse Food How to prepare Ground beef casserole
Pulse Food How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties
Pulse Food How to prepare maize pudding
The Ghana CookBook Review The Ghana CookBook Review: How well is Ghana's rich food culture captured in a book?
Pulse Food How to prepare tubani at home

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
3 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
8 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
9 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
10 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

Oven-Fried Chicken-on-a-Stick
Pulse Food How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick
Pulse Food 5 Ghanaian beverages of all time
Fiat Punto
Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof
X
Advertisement