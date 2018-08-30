Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare Ayamase


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

How to prepare Ayamase play

  • Ingredients

5 large green bell peppers 

1 large red onion

3 Scotch Bonnet peppers

6 Tablespoons locust beans

1 1/2 cups palm oil

All-purpose spices

Salt to taste

  • Method

Blend pepper, locust beans, onions until smooth.

Heat palm oil in a large saucepan and saute onions until golden brown.

Add the leftover locust beans and stir.

Add in the parboiled meat and fry until lightly browned.

Add in the pepper mix, salt, spices and stir to combine.

Allow to simmer for some minutes and serve with rice or fried yam.

