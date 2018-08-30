How to prepare Ayamase

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
5 large green bell peppers
1 large red onion
3 Scotch Bonnet peppers
6 Tablespoons locust beans
1 1/2 cups palm oil
All-purpose spices
Salt to taste
How to make home made Margarine
How to fry spicy mushrooms at home
Blend pepper, locust beans, onions until smooth.
Heat palm oil in a large saucepan and saute onions until golden brown.
Add the leftover locust beans and stir.
Add in the parboiled meat and fry until lightly browned.
Add in the pepper mix, salt, spices and stir to combine.
Allow to simmer for some minutes and serve with rice or fried yam.