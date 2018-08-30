How to prepare wheat jollof

You firstly have to soak the wheat in water for at least an hour for ease in the cook time. soak it longer if you want your wheat jollof very soft and do not soak at all if you want to chew on you grains.
Thoroughly wash the dry fish and steam it with salt, maggi cube and half of the grind pepper with a little water. let it steam for 5 minutes a put aside
With a medium heat fire, pour a bit of your cooking oil into a sauce pan. add in tomato paste and onions and stir fry until the paste is almost brown and the onions golden brown. now add in the chopped tomatoes and continue frying fr about 3 minutes.
Put in one cup of water and bring to a boil. when the sauce starts to boil, then pour your soaked wheat chopped onions and steamed fish with the sauce into the boiling sauce.
Stir and cover to boil on low heat. your wheat jollof is ready in the next 15 minutes. the idea is for all the water to dry up leaving your wheat jollof just a bit moist. the total cooking time is approximately 30 minutes.
