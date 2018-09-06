How to prepare spinach pasties

news

Spinach is a green, leafy vegetable that contains a high amount of minerals, vitamins, pigments, and phytonutrients.

Ingredients

Cheese and spinach pastry

50g frozen spinach, defrosted and chopped

2 tbsp parmesan

4 tsp grated mature cheddar

Pinch ground nutmeg

flour, for dusting

200g shortcrust pastry, at room temperature

Method

Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.

Line the baking tray with baking parchment.

Put the spinach onto pieces of kitchen paper.

Pat flat to remove any water, then put in the bowl.

Add the cheeses and nutmeg, stir together and set aside.

Using a flour dredger, sprinkle some flour on the work surface.

Roll out the pastry unto the long rectangle work surface.

Using the biscuit cutter, cut out 6 circles.

Brush the edges with water, then spoon the spinach mixture into the middle of each.

Fold the edges together and squeeze them. Brush the tops with more water and make holes with a fork.

Bake for 15-20 mins until golden, then enjoy warm or leave to cool completely and pack into lunchboxes.